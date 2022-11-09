Zach Daniels Named to the End-Of-The-Year All-Star Team

November 9, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE- Minor League Baseball has announced the 2022 High Class-A All-Star Teams for the three High-A leagues. In the South Atlantic League, the Asheville Tourists are represented by Zach Daniels, who was voted one of the top outfielders in 2022. Ballots were submitted by members of all 12 teams in the SAL and voters were not allowed to vote for players within their own organization.

Daniels hit .282/.371/.522 with 23 Home Runs and 64 RBI in 95 games with the Tourists in 2022. Zach finished ninth in the South Atlantic League in Batting Average and On-Base Percentage, third in Home Runs and Runs Scored, second in Slugging Percentage, sixth in Total Bases, and tied for tenth in RBI. His 22 stolen bases were tied for 16th most in the league.

From June 1 through the end of the campaign, Daniels hit .346/.423/.631. All of which were either first or second best in the South Atlantic League. He reached base safely in 20 consecutive games to end the season.

Zach hails from Stockbridge, GA and played collegiately at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. The Houston Astros selected Daniels in the 4th round of the 2020 MLB draft.

2022 South Atlantic League All-Star Team

First Base, Kyle Manzardo, Bowling Green, (Tampa Bay)

Second Base, Thomas Saggese, Hickory, (Texas)

Shortstop, Vaughn Grissom, Rome (Atlanta)

Third Base, Tyler Hardman, Hudson Valley (New York, AL)

Catcher, Endy Rodriguez, Greensboro (Pittsburgh)

Outfield, Heriberto Hernandez, Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)

Outfield, Cody Milligan, Rome (Atlanta) Outfield, Zach Daniels, Asheville (Houston)

Designated Hitter, Evan Carter, Hickory (Texas)

Right-Handed Starter, Ben Brown, Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)

Left-Handed Starter, Nick Zwack, Brooklyn (New York, NL)

Reliever, Xavier Moore, Aberdeen (Baltimore)

Manager of the Year, Jeff Smith, Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)

Most Valuable Player, Endy Rodriguez, Greensboro (Pittsburgh)

Pitcher of the Year, Ben Brown, Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)

Top MLB Prospect, Endy Rodriguez, Greensboro (Pittsburgh)

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.