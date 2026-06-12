Zach Collaros Airs It Out, and Nic Demski Does the Rest: CFL

Published on June 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers respond in a big way as Zach Collaros delivers a 41-yard strike to Nic Demski for the touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 11, 2026

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