Zach Collaros Airs It Out, and Nic Demski Does the Rest: CFL
Published on June 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers respond in a big way as Zach Collaros delivers a 41-yard strike to Nic Demski for the touchdown.
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