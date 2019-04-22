YWCA Sponsors "A League of Their Own" Night with the Evansville Otters

April 22, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters will support YWCA Evansville programs and services through an Opening Weekend theme night at Bosse Field on Saturday, May 11.

"A League of Their Own" night will feature themed jerseys worn by Evansville Otters players with the YWCA logo. These collector's items will be auctioned off following the game to raise funds for YWCA programming.

As the official game day sponsor, YWCA Evansville will also receive a donation from the Evansville Otters for general admission tickets distributed and redeemed at the game. Only tickets distributed to the public by YWCA staff, board, and friends prior to the game will count towards this give back. Tickets are free and available to the public. Please contact YWCA at 812-422-1191 or stop by to collect tickets for this exciting evening!

"This is a great opportunity for the community to support the YWCA mission while enjoying a game of baseball," said YWCA CEO Erika Taylor. "We are excited to partner with The Evansville Otters for this benefit night and hope to increase community awareness of our vital work in the process."

Help YWCA Evansville fill the stands on Opening Weekend as the Otters open their 25th anniversary season against the Southern Illinois Miners at 6:35 p.m.

"The Otters are really excited to be partnering with the YWCA Evansville as part of our 25th anniversary celebration this year," said Director of Marketing Elspeth Urbina.

"I think they offer a tremendous service to the community and we want to help promote them and what they do! We'd love to see the community get on board and help make their give back night a big success!"

The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The YWCA has been serving the Evansville area since 1911 and, from its inception, has provided housing and services for women and girls. Current programs include the YES! recovery residence, Live Y'ers after-school and mentoring program for girls, a domestic violence shelter, and emergency housing for homeless women and children.

For more information about "A League of Their Own" night, contact YWCA Evansville at (812) 422-1191.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

