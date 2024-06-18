Yuya Kubo THREE GOALS in NINE Minutes for @FCCincinnati
June 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #goals #fccincinnati #hattrick
Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 18, 2024
- LAFC Aims to Extend Eight-Game All-Competition Winning Streak in Austin on Wednesday, June 19 - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Isaiah Parente on Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Enchant Christmas Returns to San Jose's PayPal Park with an All-New World's Largest Christmas Light Maze this Holiday Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- Injury Report: Two out vs. LA Galaxy - New York City FC
- President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí Outlines Ambition for Sustainable, Global Future - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution on September 21 Moved to 4:00 p.m. - Charlotte FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United - Atlanta United FC
- Rapids Eyeing Three Road Points in Midweek Matchup against St. Louis CITY - Colorado Rapids
- Kickoff for September 21 Match at Charlotte FC Moved to 4:00 p.m. - New England Revolution
- San Diego FC Announces Expansion and Renovation of Mission Valley Store, Eighteen Threads - San Diego FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Orlando City SC - Charlotte FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Transfers Nikolas Dyhr to Randers FC - St. Louis City SC
- CF Montréal Hosts New York Red Bulls this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville SC Travels to Canada for Toronto FC Matchup - Nashville SC
- Keys to the Match: Big Week - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Acquire Aziel Jackson from St. Louis CITY SC in Exchange for $650,000 in General Allocation Money - Columbus Crew SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Trade Aziel Jackson to Columbus Crew - St. Louis City SC
- Sounders FC and Talking Rain Beverage Company Enter Multi-Year Partnership - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Philadelphia Union in Midweek Tussle with Familiar Foes - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Continues Three-Game Week Wednesday at Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- Edwin Mosquera Expected to Miss Three-To-Four Weeks - Atlanta United FC
- Leadership and Remembering History Is How DeAndre Yedlin Chooses to Celebrate Juneteenth - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Academy Progress in MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Host Philadelphia Union in Midweek Tussle with Familiar Foes
- Leadership and Remembering History Is How DeAndre Yedlin Chooses to Celebrate Juneteenth
- FC Cincinnati Academy Progress in MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs
- Yuya Kubo Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 20
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union - Juneteenth