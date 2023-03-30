YurView Brings Live Las Vegas Aviators Games at Las Vegas Ballpark to Local Television Audience

(Las Vegas, NV) - YurView Cox Channel 14, featuring the best of local and regional television content, will broadcast ten live baseball games between the Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, and selected opponents during the 2023 season at Las Vegas Ballpark®. All games will be broadcast live on Cox Channel 14.

The Aviators are in their 40th Anniversary season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

"We are excited that YurView will return for a fourth season televising Aviators baseball to the Southern Nevada market," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "This provides a great opportunity for our loyal fans to see selected home games from Las Vegas Ballpark, one of the premier venues in professional baseball. It also showcases the outstanding caliber of talent in the Pacific Coast League. Cox has been a long-time sponsor and partner of ours and we thank them for their continued support!"

Each of the contests in the ten-game broadcast schedule will begin at 7:05 p.m.

Excluding opening night on April 4, the Aviators will promote their Hispanic alternate logo and wear Reyes de Plata hat and uniforms for the nine remaining games as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión® campaign.

The following is the 2023 YurView broadcast schedule:

Tuesday, April 4 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Tuesday, April 11 vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels

Tuesday, April 25 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, May 9 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies

Tuesday, May 30 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres

Tuesday, June 13 vs. Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Tuesday, July 25 vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros

Tuesday, August 8 vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants

Tuesday, August 29 vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels

Tuesday, September 19 vs. Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Russ Langer, the 11-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA), is in his 23rd season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball. Langer will also call the action for all 10 Aviators games on YurView.

Matt Neverett, in his third season in the Aviators broadcast booth, will also call the action for the Aviators games on YurView.

About YurView:

YurView, the local origination television network managed by Cox Communications, can be viewed on Cox Channel 14. Cox's YurView network reaches more than 2.9 million homes in 25 Cox markets including Las Vegas. Visit www.yurview.com for a complete broadcast schedule for YurView's nationwide markets.

