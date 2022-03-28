YurView Brings Live Las Vegas Aviators Games at Las Vegas Ballpark to Local Television Audience

(Las Vegas, NV) - YurView, featuring the best of local and regional television content, will return for a third season and broadcast ten live baseball games between the Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, and selected opponents during the 2022 season at Las Vegas Ballpark®. All games will be broadcast live on Cox Channel 14. YurView broadcast 10 games during the 2019 and 2021 seasons. The 2019 campaign marked the inaugural season at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators are in their 40th calendar season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

"Cox is proud of our partnership with the Aviators and is committed to providing regional sports broadcasts that support teams like the Aviators and the legion of sports fans that call Southern Nevada home." Cox Media Vice President Tonya Ruby said.

"We are excited that YurView will return for a third season televising Aviators baseball to the Southern Nevada market," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "This provides a great opportunity for fans to see selected home games from Las Vegas Ballpark, one of the premier venues in professional baseball. It also showcases the outstanding caliber of talent on the Triple-A level. Cox Communications has been a long-time sponsor and partner of ours and we thank them for their continued support!"

Each of the contests in the ten-game broadcast schedule will begin at 7:05 p.m.

Excluding opening night on April 5, the Aviators will promote their Hispanic alternate logo and wear Reyes de Plata hat and uniforms for the nine remaining games as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión® campaign.

The following is the 2021 YurView broadcast schedule:

Tuesday, April 5 vs. Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Tuesday, April 19 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres

Tuesday, May 10 vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels

Tuesday, May 31 vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants

Tuesday, June 7 vs. Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers

Tuesday, June 21 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies

Tuesday, July 12 vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels

Tuesday, August 2 vs. Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Tuesday, August 23 vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros

Tuesday, September 20 vs. Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Russ Langer, the 11-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA), is in his 22nd season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball. Langer will also call the action for all 10 Aviators games on YurView.

About YurView Las Vegas

YurView, the local origination television network managed by Cox Communications, can be viewed on Cox Channel 14. Cox's YurView network reaches more than 3.5 million homes in 25 Cox markets including Las Vegas. Visit www.yurview.com for a complete broadcast schedule for YurView's nationwide markets.

