Yurchak, Ching Lead Home Run Outburst to Beat Orem

July 2, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Ogden Raptors News Release





OREM, UT - For much of the Ogden Raptors' game Monday night against the Orem Owlz, the outcome was in doubt.

In the late innings, however, the Raptors started hitting balls over the fence to put the game out of reach.

On the strength of a team season-high five home runs, the Raptors took the first game of three in Orem, 14-5, for their sixth win in seven games. It also provided Ogden a three-game lead in the Pioneer League' South division, thanks to a Grand Junction's loss to Rocky Mountain.

Justin Yurchak hammered two of the home runs - hitting a two-run shot in the first and three-run blast in the ninth - and added an RBI single for six batted in on the night. Andy Pages, named Monday as the Pioneer League's Player of the Week for June 24-30, hit a solo shot for his fifth home run in his last five games. Zac Ching blasted the game wide open with a grand slam - his first homer as a pro - in the seventh following Pages' home run. Finally, Sam McWilliams capped off the scoring with a two-run clout in the ninth.

In all, the Raptors as a team completed the "home run cycle" - hitting a solo shot and two-run, three-run and grand slam home runs in the same game.

The plethora of home runs came in support of an outstanding start by Kevin Malisheski. The Raptors' starting pitcher completed six innings for the second time this season and allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out a career-best eight batters. Two runs scored against him, but both were unearned.

Malisheski didn't have the luxury of pitching with a big lead. Yurchak's first blast and RBI single came in the first and second innings, respectively, but other than loading the bases in the fifth Ogden didn't leave anyone on until the seventh.

Pages, batting leadoff, opened the seventh inning with his home run. With one out, Joe Vranesh kicked off a run of four straight walks to Raptors hitters, culminating in a bases-loaded walk to Ryan Ward to increase the visitors' lead to 5-2. A pitching change and strikeout later, Ching lifted a 1-2 offering to right. It kept carrying and just cleared the wall for the grand slam.

In the ninth, the Raptors saw Brandon Wulff and Ching take walks. A line drive double play seemed to stifle the offense, but Pages kept the inning alive with a full-count walk (the 15th walk issued by Orem pitching on the night). Yurchak then hit a soaring drive to right field that hit the light standard high above the field, making it 12-3. The Owlz then called on a position player to pitch, and Vranesh greeted him with a base hit to bring up McWilliams, who went the opposite way to clear the fence for his fifth home run of the season.

The Raptors and Owlz play game two of their series Tuesday night at 7:05. Ogden returns home for five games starting on the Fourth of July.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.