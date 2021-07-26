Yunior Severino Added to Kernels Roster

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the addition of infielder Yunior Severino from the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. This move was disseminated by Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Severino, a native of Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic, batted .245 with five home runs, one triple, 17 doubles, and a .740 OPS over 63 appearances for the Mighty Mussels. He is tied for second among Low-A Southeast batters with 53 runs batted in. Severino played with the Class A Kernels in the 2019 regular season and the 2018 Midwest League playoffs. The consensus Top 30 Twins prospect was signed December 8, 2017 as a minor-league free agent.

The Kernels now sit at the maximum of 30 active players on the roster along with five individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will be the site of a six-game Cedar Rapids road series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. This series begins at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night with Kernels right-hander Louie Varland (0-0, 0.00) and Timber Rattlers right-hander Freisis Adames (3-1, 6.07) tabbed as the probable pitchers. Fans can follow Tuesday's action with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz on the call on www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids hosts the Quad Cities River Bandits for its next homestand from August 3 through August 8. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

