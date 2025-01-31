Yuki Kawamura's Best Plays of the Season So Far
January 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Memphis Hustle YouTube Video
Rookie Two-Way sensation Yuki Kawamura is on a tear! The Memphis Hustle Two-Way guard is averaging 18.2 points and 7.0 assists and led all players in Fan Voting for the #GLeagueUpNextGame presented by AT&T.
Watch #GLeagueUpNextGame on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 PM/ET on Tubi.
Check out the Memphis Hustle Statistics
