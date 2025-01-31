Yuki Kawamura's Best Plays of the Season So Far

January 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle YouTube Video







Rookie Two-Way sensation Yuki Kawamura is on a tear! The Memphis Hustle Two-Way guard is averaging 18.2 points and 7.0 assists and led all players in Fan Voting for the #GLeagueUpNextGame presented by AT&T.

Watch #GLeagueUpNextGame on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 PM/ET on Tubi.

