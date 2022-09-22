Youth Night on Ice Returning for 2022-23 Season

September 22, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce the return of the Youth Night on Ice program for the 2022-23 season.

This program will feature Youth Hockey teams throughout the region who can participate in game experiences with the Danbury Hat Tricks professional team during their home games in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Interested teams will have the choice to participate in the following:

- Standing with the team on the Blue Line for the National Anthem

- Skating in a 4-minute mini-game during the 1st intermission

- High-five the team as they take ice for the start of the start of the game

- Receive Coaches

Participating teams & players will all receive:

- Complimentary ticket to the game

- $5 arcade card

To sign your team up to participate click the link below!

The Hat Tricks look forward to seeing you in the building!

