"Your Entire Season Or Cup Run Rests on That...": Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Ahead of this season's Prinx Tires USL Cup, Devon Kerr and Dan Lucas dive into group play and how the future of the tournament could change with the introduction of USL Premier.







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