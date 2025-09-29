Your 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team
Published on September 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
Your 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team
Paige Bueckers | DAL Sonia Citron | WAS Kiki Iriafen | WAS Dominique Malonga | SEA Janelle Salaün | GSV
#WelcometotheW
