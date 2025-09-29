WNBA Women's National Basketball Association

Your 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team

Published on September 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video


Your 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team

Paige Bueckers | DAL Sonia Citron | WAS Kiki Iriafen | WAS Dominique Malonga | SEA Janelle Salaün | GSV

#WelcometotheW

Check out the Women's National Basketball Association Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 29, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central