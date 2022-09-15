Young Stars Jersey Auction Begins Now

The Bakersfield Condors Young Stars Game-Issued Jersey Auction is now live via the DASH Auction app. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501 (c)(3). Of the nine jerseys available for auction, there is one first-round draft pick, three players who played for the Oilers last season, five World Junior Championship medalists, and one NCAA tournament winner.

The auction ends on Friday, September 23 at 12 p.m. PT.

Jerseys include:

Philip Broberg

Markus Niemeläinen

Ty Tullio

James Hamblin

Michael Kesselring

Phil Kemp

Dmitri Samorukov

Carter Savoie

Raphael Lavoie

Many familiar faces, including 11 players who spent time in Condorstown last season, get Oilers Rookie Camp underway this week. Check out the schedule and how you can watch the Young Stars Tournament this weekend.

The Condors 25th Anniversary Season is ONE MONTH AWAY! Get the 6 BIGGEST GAMES with the BIG 6 PACK including Opening Night, Teddy Bear Toss, and Star Wars Night.

