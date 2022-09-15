Young Stars Jersey Auction Begins Now
September 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors Young Stars Game-Issued Jersey Auction is now live via the DASH Auction app. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501 (c)(3). Of the nine jerseys available for auction, there is one first-round draft pick, three players who played for the Oilers last season, five World Junior Championship medalists, and one NCAA tournament winner.
The auction ends on Friday, September 23 at 12 p.m. PT.
Jerseys include:
Philip Broberg
Markus Niemeläinen
Ty Tullio
James Hamblin
Michael Kesselring
Phil Kemp
Dmitri Samorukov
Carter Savoie
Raphael Lavoie
Many familiar faces, including 11 players who spent time in Condorstown last season, get Oilers Rookie Camp underway this week. Check out the schedule and how you can watch the Young Stars Tournament this weekend.
The Condors 25th Anniversary Season is ONE MONTH AWAY! Get the 6 BIGGEST GAMES with the BIG 6 PACK including Opening Night, Teddy Bear Toss, and Star Wars Night.
