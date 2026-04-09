You Like That?!?!?

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Published on April 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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United Football League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Reed, Vaughns, Kidd, Hoyland Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Reed, Vaughns, Kidd, Hoyland Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Reed, Vaughns, Kidd, Hoyland Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Henderson, Kidd, Hoyland Capture Week Two Honors - UFL
- Battlehawks Drop Game Two against Dallas - St. Louis Battlehawks
- St. Louis Late Comeback Falls Short, Drops to 1-1 - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Vaughns Goes Nuclear, Dallas Advances to 2-0 - Dallas Renegades
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