UFL Columbus Aviators

You Heard the Man!

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Columbus Aviators YouTube Video


Jay-Mac isn't playing around. Columbus Aviators lead at home 21-10 at the half.

#ufl #football #micdup

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United Football League Stories from May 1, 2026


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