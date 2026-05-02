You Heard the Man!

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators YouTube Video







Jay-Mac isn't playing around. Columbus Aviators lead at home 21-10 at the half.

#ufl #football #micdup







United Football League Stories from May 1, 2026

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