You Heard the Man!
Published on May 1, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Columbus Aviators YouTube Video
Jay-Mac isn't playing around. Columbus Aviators lead at home 21-10 at the half.
#ufl #football #micdup
Check out the Columbus Aviators Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 1, 2026
- Houston Gamblers Drop Back-To-Back Finale to Columbus Aviators, 24-17 - Dallas Renegades
- Gamblers Stung by Slow Start in Loss to Columbus - Houston Gamblers
- Columbus Builds Early Cushion, Defense Closes Door in Win over Houston - Columbus Aviators
- 2026 United Bowl Tickets Go on Sale Today to General Public - UFL
- Battlehawks Slug Kings In 16-3 Win - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Louisville Held in Check, Falls in Derby Classic - Louisville Kings
- Battlehawks in Winner's Circle After Lethal Defensive Performance in Derby Classic - St. Louis Battlehawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Aviators Stories
- Columbus Builds Early Cushion, Defense Closes Door in Win over Houston
- Missed Chances Sink Columbus as Houston Pulls Away
- Ta'amu, Gill and McKitty Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Aviators Ground Dallas, Soar to First Franchise Win
- Aviators Fall Short Despite Strong Effort against Renegades