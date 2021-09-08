Yorke's Slam Pushes Drive to 6-2 Victory

Hickory, N.C. - Down, 2-1, with two outs in the ninth inning, the Drive's Elih Marrero drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game and then Nick Yorke belted a go-ahead, game-winning grand slam to claim a 6-2 victory in game two against the Crawdads at J.P. Frans Stadium Wednesday.

Brandon Howlett opened the ninth with a single and got to second when Joe Davis reached on an error. Jaxx Groshans came to the plate next and walked to load the bases. The next two hitters struck out. Marrero then drew a four-pitch walk to tie the game. Yorke followed that with his third homer in a Drive uniform-a grand slam to give the Drive the win.

For the night, the offense combined for eight hits, a double, triple and homer. Yorke's lone hit of the night proved to be the difference while plating a game-high four runs. Davis compiled a hit and RBI. Marrero tallied the other RBI on his game-tying walk in the ninth and had a triple. Howlett had a game-high three hits, including a double and run.

Zach Bryant earned his third win of the year. The righty hurled 2.0 innings and allowed a run on three hits and one walk while fanning three. Jeremy Wu-Yelland started for Greenville and did not factor into the decision. He tossed 3.0 innings and surrendered one run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Nick Star was tagged with the loss after relenting five runs, all unearned, over his 1.0 inning.

The Crawdads plated the first run of the game on a David Garcia solo shot in the first inning.

Five innings of scoreless baseball followed. Then, the Drive tied the game at 1-1. With two outs in the sixth, Dearden and Howlett laced back-to-back singles to put runners at first and second. Davis followed with a third-straight single to drive in the first run of the game for the away team.

Hickory took a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning on a Konnor Piotto RBI single.

However, Marrero's bases-loaded walk and Yorke's grand slam put the Drive ahead, 6-2.

Game three is set for 7:00 PM Thursday at J.P. Frans Stadium. The Drive will throw Brian Van Belle while Hickory is slated to start Seth Nordlin.

