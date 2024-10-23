York United's Matthew Baldisimo Speaks to Charlie O'Connor-Clarke Ahead of Tonight's Playoff Game

October 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







Ahead of tonight's #CanPL Playoff match at York Lions Stadium, York United FC midfielder, and former Pacific FC player, Matthew Baldisimo spoke to Charlie O'Connor-Clarke

