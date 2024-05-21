York United FC Announces Coaching Change

May 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







Toronto, ON - York United FC today announced that Martin Nash has been relieved of his head coaching duties, effective immediately.

"We would like to thank Martin for his contributions to the club," said Ricardo Pasquel, General Manager and President, York United FC.

"The decision has not been taken lightly but we feel it's a necessary step. We wish Martin and his family the very best with the next chapter."

Nash was unveiled by The Nine Stripes in December 2021 and the team posted a 25-13-29 record during his tenure.

The search for a successor is already underway, while Mauro Eustáquio has been appointed interim Head Coach and will take charge of Friday's Canadian Premier League (CPL) clash with Halifax Wanderers at York Lions Stadium.

Eustáquio, 31, has been an assistant coach with the club for the past two seasons, and signed a new contract ahead of the 2024 CPL campaign. A former player for Cavalry FC, Eustáquio holds his UEFA B Coaching Licence.

