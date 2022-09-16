York Takes Win Over Rockers, 4-3

September 16, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







YORK, PA. - The York Revolution broke a 3-3 tie with the High Point Rockers, scoring the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to take a 4-3 decision at PeoplesBank Park on Friday night.

A night after clinching a playoff berth in the upcoming Atlantic League playoffs, the Rockers fielded an usual line-up, starting Giovanny Alfonzo in left field, J.R. DiSarcina in center and Roldani Baldwin in right. It marked the first appearance of the season in the outfield for all three.

Craig Stem went six strong innings for the Rockers, allowing just two runs while striking out six. Ivan Pineyro, activated from the injured list earlier in the day, made his first appearance since August, throwing an inning in preparation for the playoffs.

Trailing 2-0, the Rockers got on the board in the sixth inning when Quincy Latimore and Baldwin each singled and Latimore scored on a ground rule double by Tyler Ladendorf.

The Rockers were behind 3-1 in the ninth when they rallied for a pair of runs. Singles by Alfonzo and Michael Russell put two aboard and both scored on a double by Michael Martinez to tie the game at 3-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, reliever Junior Rincon (L, 2-2) walked Connor Lien to start the inning. Lien then stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. With Melky Mesa at-bat, Rincon threw a wild pitch that brought Lien home awith the winning run.

Russell and Ladendorf each had three hits for the Rockers who outhit the Revolution 12-8. Ladendorf smacked two of High Point's five doubles in the game. York closer Jim Fuller (W, 5-6) was the winning pitcher despite allowing both Rocker runs on three hits in the ninth inning.

High Point and York will play the middle game of the regular season-closing three-game series on Saturday at 6:30 at PeoplesBank Park.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.