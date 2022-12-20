York County Food Bank Wins $3,000 Traditions Bank Donation Thanks to Kinsley Construction

December 20, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The tree decorated by Kinsley Construction that depicted the Grinch's theft of Christmas stole the hearts - and votes - of visitors to this year's Spruce'd Up presented by Traditions Bank.

The win has earned Kinsley's selected nonprofit, the York County Food Bank, a $3,000 donation from event sponsor Traditions Bank. More than 1,300 votes were cast by visitors to Spruce'd Up between December 2 and 17 at the home of the York Revolution.

Second place and a donation of $1,500 went to Greater York Dance and the Cultural Alliance of York County for the Nutcracker ballet-inspired tree sponsored by the Cultural Alliance.

The third-place tree was themed around holiday sweets and sponsored by Bennet Williams Commercial Real Estate, which earned a $500 donation for its benefitting nonprofit, House of Hope York, PA.

"Thank you so much to the hundreds of people who attended Spruce'd Up and the sponsors who supported terrific organizations doing so much good in our area," said York Revolution President Eric Menzer. "We are thrilled to congratulate to the decorators of the winning trees and their nonprofit beneficiaries, and we are grateful to Traditions Bank for providing another festive, free event to our community and contributing to that community at the same time."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from December 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.