York College President Burns Named Grand Marshal

(York, Pa.) - Organizers of the York Halloween Parade presented by Glo Fiber announced today that Dr. Thomas D. Burns, the new president of York College of Pennsylvania, will serve as Grand Marshal of the 73rd Annual York Halloween Parade presented by Glo Fiber.

"We think it's only fitting that the newest leader of one of York's most important institutions lead one of the city's oldest traditions," said Eric Menzer, president of the York Revolution, which stages the annual parade. "In the short time he's been in the White Rose City, Dr. Burns has already brought an energy and passion to his position that will both propel students to great accomplishments and continue York College's tradition of support for its community. We can't think of anyone better to bring that energy to the start of the parade."

Before becoming the fifth president of the college in July, Burns served as provost of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, from 2011 until May 2022. He oversaw academic affairs, enrollment, and student life, reporting to the president and serving in his absence as the chief executive officer.

During Burns's tenure, Belmont experienced significant enrollment growth, merged with both the O'More College of Design and the Watkins College of Art, and introduced a number of new majors and degree programs.

Burns received his undergraduate degree from Dickinson College and his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Vanderbilt University.

Registration for this year's parade remains open. Commercial and non-profit organizations, high school bands, baton groups or dance studios, and individuals and small groups may register for the event at www.yorkhalloweenparade.com.

The parade will launch Sunday, October 29, at 2 p.m. from the York Fairgrounds and travel east on Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street.

The parade's 2023 theme, "Written in Blood," encourages participants to craft entries based on their favorite spooky pieces of literature, from authors like Bram Stoker, Stephen King, and many more.

This year also marks the return of cash prizes and increased band subsidies thanks to the support of the Arthur J. & Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation. Through its sponsorship, all participating high school bands will receive a $750 stipend. Bands will also be judged for their creativity and musicality for prizes of $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place, and $1,000 for third place.

Non-profit entries will be eligible for prizes of $1,500, $1,000, and $750. Determined by local celebrities, these cash prizes will be awarded based on entries' creativity in interpreting the parade's "Written in Blood" theme.

For more information, visit www.yorkhalloweenparade.com.

