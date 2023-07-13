Yordan Alvarez and José Urquidy to Join Sugar Land on Major League Rehab

SUGAR LAND, TX - Houston Astros' All-Star outfielder Yordan Alvarez and RHP José Urquidy are both scheduled to join the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Major League rehab assignments beginning on Friday, July 14 as Sugar Land begins a three-game series with the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Alvarez, a 2023 American League All-Star, is returning from a right oblique injury suffered on June 8 in Toronto. In 57 games with the Astros, Alvarez hit .277 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 55 RBI. This will be the first Major League rehab assignment with Sugar Land for the 26-year-old, who last played at Triple-A with the Round Rock Express in 2019 when they were the Astros' Triple-A affiliate, earning PCL Player of the Month honors in April before making his debut with Houston on June 9, 2019. The Las Tunas native is a two-time All-Star, made All-MLB First Team in 2022 along with winning an AL Silver Slugger award and was named the 2021 ALCS MVP.

Urquidy is making his way back from a right shoulder injury that has sidelined him since April 30. Across six starts with Houston this season, Urquidy went 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA, throwing 27.2 innings. The 28-year-old made two appearances with Sugar Land on Major League rehab in 2021, starting on August 24 at Constellation Field against Oklahoma City, throwing four innings while surrendering just one run on two hits and striking out six. The righty then started on August 29 at El Paso, hurling five innings and giving up a run on three hits with five strikeouts.

The Space Cowboys being a nine-game home stand on Friday, July 14 with the first game of a three-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas. It's a Jeremy Peña replica World Series Ring giveaway presented by Houston Methodist to the first 2,000 fans and Holiday Lights in July, plus Freddy's Fireworks Friday with postgame fireworks presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch. All major league rehab assignments are subject to change without notice.

