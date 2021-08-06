Yonny Hernandez Debuts with Rangers

FRISCO, Texas (August 6, 2021)- Former RoughRiders infielder Yonny Hernandez made his Major League Baseball debut with the Texas Rangers on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angles.

Hernandez started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a walk in his debut.

Across three seasons in Frisco between 2017 and 2019, Hernandez hit .272/.392/.321 in 57 games with 17 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. Defensively, he played third, shortstop, second and left field for the RoughRiders.

Hernandez is the 170th former RoughRiders player to make his major-league debut after playing in Frisco and the fourth in 2021, following Andy Ibañez, Luis Marté and Joe Barlow.

