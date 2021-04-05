Yoder Signs with Havoc

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have signed defenseman Zach Yoder, head coach Glenn Detulleo has announced.

Yoder joins the Havoc after a three-year career at Division I Ferris State University. He skated in 98 games for the Bulldogs before briefly joining the ECHL Toldeo Walleye. The 6-foot-5 Georgia native also spent one year with the Air Force Academy playing in a total of 29 games. At the Junior Hockey level, Yoder played four seasons including two playoff runs with the Janesville Jets. During his final Junior Hockey season, he skated in 58 games and racked up a career-high 98 penalty minutes.

Yoder joins Nolan Kaiser, Alec Brandrup, Dalton Skelly and others as a part of the Havoc defensive line.

