Yerry Rodriguez Makes MLB Debut with Rangers

October 6, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Yerry Rodriguez made his MLB debut on October 5th with the Texas Rangers when they took on the New York Yankees.

In his debut, Rodriguez threw a scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out one.

Rodriguez was signed by the Rangers as a non-drafted free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2015 and spent time with the Riders in 2021. With Frisco, he was a full-time starter, going 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA over 14 starts while striking out 63 over 51.1 innings to 21 walks. He was then promoted to Triple-A Round Rock, where he made four starts out of his 13 outings, owning an 8.01 ERA.

In 2022, Rodriguez worked mostly out of the bullpen, going 4-1 with Triple-A Round Rock while owning a 4.27 ERA over his 49 games with five starts.

Entering into the 2020 season, FanGraphs had Rodriguez as the top prospect in the Rangers system and the No. 97 prospect in all of baseball.

Rodriguez becomes the 187th former Riders player to make his major league debut, joining Christian Lopes, Jacob Lemoine, Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran, Steele Walker, Elier Hernandez, Charles Leblanc, Bubba Thompson, Cole Ragans, Josh Jung, Ronny Henriquez and Brendon Davis to become the 13th former RoughRiders player to crack the majors in 2022.

The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2023 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from October 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.