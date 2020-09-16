Yellow Balloon Charity Softball Tournament Set

Lynchburg, Va.- The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce the Yellow Balloon Charity Softball Tournament taking place Saturday, September 26, 2020 and Sunday, September 27, 2020.

The Yellow Balloon Charity Softball Tournament is a collaborative effort between the Lynchburg Hillcats, Freedom Sports, and Children's Miracle Network. The tournament features local men's slow pitch softball teams in a double elimination bracket; all games will take place at Bank of the James Stadium. "I am pleased to work with a great community partner in the Hillcats on this event; while also having the ability to support Children's Miracle Network and all their hard work. I look forward to an amazing day of softball for a cause," said Richard Dean with Freedom Sports.

The community can support the cause by purchasing $5 tickets or by donating directly to Children's Miracle Network . Hillcats President and General Manager Chris Jones stated, "We are excited to partner with Freedom Sports and our local Children's Miracle Network to help provide entertainment for the community and raise money for a great cause." In addition to the softball games being played on the field, concessions will be open for fans to enjoy while watching games and supporting a great cause.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at Bank of the James Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1940. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Peter Billups at [email protected]

