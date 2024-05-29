Yee-Haw: 'Dads Country Jerseys up for Auction

Hickory, NC - The Country Western jerseys the Crawdads will wear on Friday, June 7th and Saturday, June 8th are now up for auction! The auction will run through Saturday, June 8th at 9pm.

The jerseys will be worn as part of a Country Night celebration which will feature a post-game country concert by Reed Foley. Several of the Rangers top prospects, including Sebastian Walcott and Anthony Gutierrez are expected to wear the jerseys.

All bidding will be conducted on the MiLB Auctions platform. Bids will be done in $5 increments. Any bids placed in the final minutes of the auction will extend the auction several minutes.

