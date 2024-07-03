Year 1, Adapting
July 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
In episode one, Nika Mühl and Rickea Jackson dive into what it means to adjust to a new team and finding their roles. Meanwhile in Chicago, the new rookies, Angel and Kamilla, have big debuts.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
