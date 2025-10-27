Year 1 - Next Up

In the powerful season finale of Year 1, four rising stars reflect on the highs, heartbreaks, and hard-earned growth of their rookie journeys. From playoff pressure to personal resilience, this episode captures the spirit of what it means to earn your place in the WNBA. Dominique's first-round battle with the Storm sets the tone for her future fire. Saniya opens up about navigating a season shaped by deep personal loss, leaning on her teammates and coaches for strength. Georgia shares her rehab progress and the anticipation of finally suiting up for the Mystics in 2026. And Aziaha breaks down Dallas' season and how she's leveling up for what's next.







