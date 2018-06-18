Yasmani Hernandez Named Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week

The official statistician of the Can-Am League, Pointstreak, has announced that New Jersey Jackals LHP Yasmani Hernandez (pictured) has been named this week's Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 17.

The Cuban southpaw logged a pair of dominant seven-inning outings this week. On Tuesday, facing the traveling Dominican Republic team, Hernandez allowed just one run on three hits and three walks. He struck out a season high ten hitters in his seven innings, earning a win in a 19-2 Jackals triumph.

As difficult as improving upon that outing is, Hernandez did so on Sunday. Hernandez started at the Trois-Rivieres Aigles, and fired seven shutout frames. He allowed only two hits and two walks, striking out six Aigles. New Jersey cruised to an 8-1 win.

On the season, Hernandez is now 3-1 with a 1.97 ERA, third best in the Can-Am League. Over five appearances (four starts), Hernandez has logged 27.1 innings. He has struck out 24 hitters while walking only ten.

Hernandez is in his first season with the Jackals after playing nine seasons in his native Cuba, all of them for the Cuban League's Villa Clara club. He is coming off of a busy 2017-18 season in which he logged 212.2 innings for Villa Clara, all in relief.

