Yard Goats to Put Individual Game Tickets on Sale Tomorrow Morning

February 6, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





(Hartford, Conn ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will put individual game tickets on sale tomorrow morning (Friday, February 7th) at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford). Fans will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets in person only beginning at 10:00 AM, and the first 50 fans to purchase tickets will receive a $25 gift card from Dunkin.' All media is welcome to cover the event and photo opportunity.

Tickets can be ordered over the phone beginning at 12pm tomorrow, and online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com. This will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for Opening Night on April 9, 2020 (7:10 PM), as the Hartford Yard Goats host the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox affiliate) at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Yard Goats will play 70 home games at Dunkin' Donuts Park in 2020. The promotional schedule, with fireworks shows, celebrity appearances, and premium giveaways, was announced last night and is available to review at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

Business Hours for Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park (In-Person or Phone)

Monday through Friday 10AM-5PM

Saturday 10AM-2PM

Online orders may be placed 24 hours a day

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 6, 2020

Yard Goats to Put Individual Game Tickets on Sale Tomorrow Morning - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.