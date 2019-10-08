Yard Goats to Once Again Host Connecticut's Largest Halloween Trick Or Treat Event

October 8, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced it will be hosting Connecticut's largest Halloween Trick or Treat community event for the second consecutive year at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Sunday, October 27th from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm. This free event will be open to the public and kids 12 and under are invited to participate. The Yard Goats Halloween Trick or Treat will take place throughout the open concourse at the ballpark. All participants may enter through the Center Field gate on Trumbull Street.

Over 50 local businesses and sponsors will be participating in the event and passing out candy to the kids. If your company is interested in being a part of the event, please contact Jessica Gorman at 860-240-5537 (jgorman@yardgoatsbaseball.com) or Jackie Crockwell at 860-240-5526 (jcrockwell@yardgoatsbaseball.com). This event will be held rain or shine, and no registration is necessary.

"We're happy to be able to once again provide a fun environment for children to celebrate Halloween," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "It's another great way Dunkin' Donuts Park serves as the front porch of our community."

What: Hartford Yard Goats Halloween Trick or Treat Community Event

When: Sunday, October 27th (12:00pm until 3:00pm)

Where: Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford

The Yard Goats open the 2020 season on April 9th (7:10 PM) against the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Yard Goats season tickets are available by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), or in person by visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 8, 2019

Yard Goats to Once Again Host Connecticut's Largest Halloween Trick Or Treat Event - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.