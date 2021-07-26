Yard Goats to Host Nitro Circus on September 24th at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will be hosting Nitro Circus for the first time at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Friday, September 24th at 7:00PM. Nitro Circus includes some of the best daredevils that will brave the world's largest jumps on bikes, scooters and skateboards. The "You Got This" show will feature a packed roster of top international action sports athletes highlighted by Australia's Ryan Williams, a dual threat on both BMX and scooter. Williams is already a four-time Nitro World Games winner as well as a three-time X Games gold medalist. The show in Hartford is part of an extensive North American trek that will visit more than 25 cities across the continent. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00AM, and may be purchased online (yardgoatsbaseball.com), phone 860-246-GOAT (4628), or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Joining Williams are fellow countrymen Jarryd McNeil, the first freestyle motocross rider to win four consecutive X Games golds in a single discipline, and Blake "Bilko" Williams, a multiple X Games medalist in his own right. Decorated American BMX rider Kurtis Downs - who thrilled a national TV audience while competing in TBS' "Go-Big Show" earlier this year - will also appear, as will U.S. FMX legend Adam Jones.

Fans can be there live as Nitro Circus' roster of elite action sports professionals brave the world's largest jumps. The legendary 45-foot Giganta ramp will launch BMX, skate and scooter athletes into the sky at 40 miles per hour, while on the moto side riders will send it 65 feet high. Nitro's daredevils will also attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on new contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the envelope at every show with incredible never-seen-before tricks.

The Hartford Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park for their next homestand tomorrow night (Tuesday, July 27th), and host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 7:05 PM. Tickets for all home games are on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

