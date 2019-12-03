Yard Goats to Host Hot Stove Luncheon on January 23rd

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will be hosting its annual "Hot Stove Luncheon" on Thursday, January 23, 2020 (12:00 PM) at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, and tickets are now on sale. Registration will begin at 11:30 AM. The guest speakers for this popular annual event will be announced at a later date. The event will take place in the YG Club Presented by Frontier at Dunkin' Donuts Park (1214 Main Street) in Hartford.

The Yard Goats Hot Stove Luncheon is open to the public and tickets may be purchased for $50 per person or $500 per table of ten (860-246-4628) with the proceeds benefiting the Yard Goats Foundation, a 501 (C) (3) non for profit organization. This is a great event for any baseball or sports fan and will feature a speaking segment along with raffles and a chance to win autographed memorabilia and other great prizes.

All tickets must be purchased in advance by calling the Yard Goats front office at 860-240-5504 or visiting www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

The Yard Goats open the 2020 season on April 9th (7:10 PM) against the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Yard Goats season tickets are available by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), or in person by visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

