Yard Goats to Host Connecticut's Largest Halloween Trick Or Treat Community Event

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced it will be hosting Connecticut's largest Halloween Trick or Treat community event at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Sunday, October 28th from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm. This free event will be open to the public and kids 12 and under are invited to participate. The Yard Goats Halloween Trick or Treat will take place throughout the open concourse at the ballpark and inside the suite level. All participants may enter through the main gate (corner of Main and Trumbull streets).

There will be several "Halloween theme" activities for the kids, and prizes for the best costume. Over 40 local businesses and sponsors will be participating in the event and passing out candy to the kids. If your company is interested in being a part of the event, please contact Jessica Gorman at 860-240-5537 or email jgorman@yardgoatsbaseball.com. This event will be held rain or shine, and no registration is necessary.

"We're happy to be able to provide a fun environment for children to celebrate Halloween," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "It's another great way Dunkin' Donuts Park serves as the front porch of our community."

What: Hartford Yard Goats Halloween Trick or Treat Community Event

When: Sunday, October 28th (12:00pm until 3:00pm)

Where: Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford

