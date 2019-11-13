Yard Goats to Host 2019 Winter FanFest at Dunkin'Donuts Park

Hartford, Conn- The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that it will host its second annual Winter FanFest on Saturday, December 7th from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. This free event is open to the public and will include behind the scenes tours of Dunkin' Donuts Park, Arts & Crafts, Yard Goats mascots Chompers and Chew Chew, and Fancy Pants-the-goat from Circle K Farm of East Hampton. Fans will also have the opportunity to test out the indoor climate control professional batting cages that the Yard Goats use. The Yard Goats will also be collecting non-perishable food items for Hands on Hartford's food pantry. Fans that donate will receive 10% off merchandise in the team store.

The festivities will be held outside on the main concourse level of Dunkin' Donuts Park. Fans may enter Winter FanFest at the main gate on the corner of Main Street and Trumbull Street and no tickets are required for this free event. The Yard Goats Retro Brand Team Store will also be open for those that want to do some holiday shopping. The latest Yard Goats merchandise, including specially designed Holiday clothing and ornaments are available for purchase. The Click It or Ticket Box Office will also be open for fans that want to purchase Holiday Flex Books of 10 undated ticket vouchers, and ticket packages.

Yard Goats Winter FanFest Saturday, December 7th (10:00AM-2:00PM)

Behind the scenes tours of Dunkin' Donuts Park

Opportunity to use the indoor climate control batting cages

Arts & Crafts

Meet the Yard Goats mascots Chompers and Chew Chew

Meet Fancy Pants the goat from Circle K Farm of East Hampton

Collecting non-perishable food items for Hands on Hartford

The Yard Goats open the 2020 season on April 9th (7:10 PM) against the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Yard Goats season tickets are available by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), or in person by visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

