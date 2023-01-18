Yard Goats to Hold Job Fair on Saturday, February 18th

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will be holding its annual job fair at Dunkin' Donuts Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford) on Saturday, February 18th from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The Yard Goats are seeking applicants to fill a wide range of game day positions and looking for upbeat, fan-friendly individuals to help make the upcoming season in Hartford another huge success. Dunkin' Donuts Park was named "Best Double-A ballpark in America," for the fourth time in 2022 by Ballpark Digest.

Some of the "Perks" for working for the Yard Goats include: Employee VIP Parties with Prizes, Staff Batting Practice on the Field, and Complimentary tickets.

Personnel from both the Yard Goats and their food and beverage provider, Professional Sports Catering, will be on hand to speak with and receive applications from all job-seekers. Combined, the two organizations will staff an average of 300 positions each year that include: ushers, ticket takers, box office personnel, merchandising, housekeeping, grounds crew, concessions, kitchen personnel, and catering.

"We are looking for individuals that would like to join us in helping enhance the fan experience with outstanding customer service at Dunkin' Donuts Park," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "There is so much excitement leading into our sixth season downtown and we can't wait to get our new employees ready for Opening Night on April 6th."

Season tickets, luxury suites, group tickets and hospitality options are currently available for the 2023 season. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For ticket information please call 860-246-GOAT or visit www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

