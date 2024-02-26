Yard Goats to Hold Annual FanFest on Saturday, March 9th

(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will host its annual FanFest on Saturday, March 9th from 1:00-3:00 PM at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. This free event is open to the public and will include behind-the-scene tours of Dunkin' Park, face painting, arts and crafts, Yard Goats mascots Chompers and Chew Chew, and Fancy Pants the goat from Circle K Farm of East Hampton. Fans will also have the opportunity to test out the indoor professional batting cages that the Yard Goats use. No ticket is necessary for this free event.

Fans can plan for a day in Hartford as the Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place earlier in the city, stepping off from the Capitol building at 11AM. Most of the Yard Goats FanFest festivities will be held outside on the main concourse level of Dunkin' Park. Fans may enter FanFest through the main gates on the corner of Main and Trumbull Streets. The Yard Goats Retro Brand Team Store will be open for those who want to purchase the newest Yard Goats gear. The Click It or Ticket Box Office will also be open for fans that want to purchase tickets to the Yard Goats and college games this season.

What: Hartford Yard Goats FanFest

When: Saturday, March 9th (1PM-3PM)

Where: Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103)

The Yard Goats home opener is April 9th at 7:10 PM against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles affiliate). Individual game tickets for all Yard Goats home games, season tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2024 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

