Yard Goats Rained out in New Hampshire

April 30, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Manchester, NH - Sunday's scheduled game between the Hartford Yard Goats and New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium has been rained out. The game will not be made up as the two teams do not play again in the first half of the season. The Yard Goats won four of the five games in New Hampshire this past week. The Yard Goats return home on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils at Dunkin' Park.

