Yard Goats Manager Returns to Hartford for 2019 Season

January 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that Warren Schaeffer will be returning as manager for the 2019 season. The Rockies assigned Schaeffer to Hartford again, making him the first ever Yard Goats manager to return for consecutive seasons in Hartford. Schaeffer's coaching staff will include returning Hitting Coach and former MLB player Lee Stevens, and newcomer Steve Merriman, who will serve as Pitching Coach. Hoshito Mizutani returns to the Yard Goats as Head Athletic Trainer and Phil Bailey returns as the Physical Performance Coach.

Last season under Schaeffer, six Yard Goats players were named to the Eastern League All-Star Team, two players were selected to the Major League Futures Game, and two players were chosen as Eastern League award winners. Schaeffer and Stevens helped develop infielder Garrett Hampson, who began the season with the Yard Goats, and finished the season on the Colorado Rockies playoff roster. The Yard Goats went 65-72 and finished in third place in the Eastern League's Eastern Division.

Schaeffer came to Hartford last year after managing the Class-A Asheville Tourists of the South Atlantic League in the previous three seasons, 2015-2017. This will be his fourth season as a manager in the Rockies system and his sixth as a professional coach.

"We are ecstatic to have Warren and Lee back in Hartford for another season and welcome Steve to our staff," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "Warren and Lee were a pleasure to work with last season and we look forward to having them as part of our wonderful community again in 2019."

Schaeffer, 33, managed the Low-A Asheville Tourists from 2015-2017. In 2016, the Tourists went 40-29 in the second half and reached the South Atlantic League Championship Series. The former infielder was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 38th round of the 2007 MLB draft from Virginia Tech University. The Vandergrift, Pennsylvania native played for six seasons (461 games) in the Rockies minor league system and reached Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2011.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 3, 2019

Yard Goats Manager Returns to Hartford for 2019 Season - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.