Yard Goats Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale February 8th

(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that individual tickets will go on sale for all home games on Friday, February 8th. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person only, beginning at 10:00 AM at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The first 50 fans to purchase tickets in person will receive a $25 Dunkin' gift card. Tickets can be ordered over the phone beginning at 12pm, and online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

This will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for the home opener, Thursday, April 11th (7:05 PM), as the Hartford Yard Goats host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Yard Goats will play 70 home games at Dunkin' Donuts Park in 2019. The promotional schedule, with weekly fireworks shows, never-before-seen entertainment acts, and premium collectible giveaways will be announced on February 6th.

Dunkin' Donuts Park was named "Best Double-A ballpark in America," for the second straight year by Ballpark Digest. It is the first time that a minor league ballpark has won the award in consecutive seasons. Last season, the Yard Goats became the first minor league baseball club in Connecticut history to attract over 400,000 fans and led the entire Eastern League in total attendance (408,942), including 47 sellouts. Dunkin' Donuts Park has played to 88 sellouts and attracted over 800,000 fans in its first two seasons.

"We are excited to announce that our individual game tickets will be available for our fans on February 8th, the earliest we've had them on sale," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "Yard Goats fans are the best and most loyal fans in baseball, and we can't wait to see them this season!"

Yard Goats Season Tickets, 18-game plans, group and hospitality tickets and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2019 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

