Yard Goats Continue Student Reading Challenge

April 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT ) - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in partnership with Eversource, New England's largest energy delivery company, has announced the return of a student reading challenge for the 2024 season. Students (K-grade 8) who read five books outside of the school curriculum will earn two tickets to a Yard Goats game at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. A parent or guardian must register students on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com) from now until May 6, and students will have until July 15 to complete their books. One lucky student will be selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"We are extremely excited to once again partner with Eversource on the Yard Goats Reading Challenge, which was very successful last season," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "This program is a fun way for students to set reading goals and get rewarded for their efforts with tickets to a Yard Goats game. We look forward to honoring these diligent readers at a game this summer."

The Yard Goats encourage all school principals, teachers and parents to share this exciting program with their students. The Yard Goats introduced the 2024 reading challenge with a video of "The Lorax" by Dr. Seuss, which is available on yardgoatsbaseball.com, and can be shown in class. The Lorax is a children's book concerning the danger of greed causing human destruction of the natural environment.

"We're thrilled to support the Reading Challenge again this year and encourage families in the greater Hartford region to meet their reading goals and also enjoy a Yard Goats game" said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency and Electric Mobility Tilak Subrahmanian. "Setting and accomplishing goals is a big part of success, whether for students with summer reading or for us at Eversource working toward a clean energy future, and we're proud to partner with the Yard Goats on this important and educational challenge."

The Yard Goats home opener is April 9th at 7:10 PM against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles affiliate). Individual game tickets for all Yard Goats home games, season tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2024 season by calling 860-246-GOAT.

