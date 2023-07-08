Yard Goats Complete Remarkable Comeback, Beat Fisher Cats 7-6 in 10 Innings

Hartford, CT - Trailing 6-0 in the eighth inning, the Yard Goats came from behind to beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 7-6 in 10 innings in front of a sellout crowd at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. The Yard Goats rallied for six runs in the eighth inning, and scored the game winner in the 10th inning on an overthrow on Niko Decolati's sacrifice bunt, which scored Caleb Simpson for Hartford's second walk-off win of the homestand.

Hartford scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on seven hits to tie the game. Eight out of the nine Goats collected at least one hit. Third baseman Kyle Datres stayed hot at the plate, amassing his second multi-hit game of this series. Yard Goats starter Nick Garcia struck out five or more in his third straight contest tossing five innings.

For the third successive night, the Fisher Cats struck first. Phil Clarke's two-out single off Garcia drove in Will Robertson in the second inning to guide New Hampshire to a one-run lead. Two innings later, Damiano Palmegiani and Will Robertson hit a solo home run apiece over the right field wall to extend the Fisher Cats' advantage to three.

New Hampshire's offense tacked on two more in the seventh inning by way of four singles. Trevor Schwecke's third hit in his last two contests drove in Steward Berroa. Two batters later, Rainer Nunez singled to right field off Yard Goats reliever Austin Kitchen, scoring Leo Jimenez from second to stretch the Fisher Cats' advantage to five. A sacrifice fly by Berroa tallied on another run in the following frame for New Hampshire.

The Goats' offense exploded in the eighth inning to come all the way back to even the score at six. Hartford used four doubles to score six runs in one frame. Julio Carreras followed a Grant Lavigne lead-off double with a single to push the first baseman to third. Bladimir Restituyo stepped to the plate next, lining a double down the right field line to drive across Hartford's first run of the ball game. After Colin Simpson worked a walk, right fielder Niko Decolati hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field to score Carreras from third. Bret Boswell stroked a base hit into right field to cut the New Hampshire lead in half. Next up, Kyle Datres would drive a double into center field to score another run. Catcher Drew Romo continued the hot hitting for Hartford, connecting on a double down the right-field line to tie the contest at six runs apiece heading into the ninth.

Jacob Kostyshock struck out two Fisher Cats in the top of the ninth inning, and after Hartford failed to score in the bottom half, the contest headed to extra innings.

With the help of a stunning play by Carreras at shortstop, Nick Kuzia allowed no hits in the 10th inning to set up the Goats for a potential walk-off. Hartford wasted no time as Decolati bunted the first pitch he saw. After a throwing error by the Fisher Cats pitcher, Simpson rounded third to score the winning run and give Hartford the series lead.

The Yard Goats and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play the final game of this six-game series on Sunday afternoon (1:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park on Autism Awareness Day. Gabriel Hughes toes the rubber for the Yard Goats for the sixth time this season. Tomorrow's game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

