Yard Goats Announce National Anthem Audition Information

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced the National Anthem audition information for the opportunity to perform at a game at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Singers of all ages are welcome to upload a video of their National Anthem performance by using the dropbox on www.yardgoatsbaseball.com. Singers may also register for an in-person audition on Saturday, March 5th at Dunkin' Donuts Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford) from 9AM until 11:00AM. All in-person performers must register in advance and a time slot will be assigned.

What: Hartford Yard Goats National Anthem Auditions

Upload Video: Dropbox on www.yardgoatsbaseball.com

In-Person: Saturday, March 5th at 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

Where: Dunkin' Donuts Park

1214 Main Street

Hartford, CT 06103

The Yard Goats open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th (7:05 PM) against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites are now available for purchase. Individual game tickets for the 2022 regular season will go on sale this Friday (February 18th) at 10:00 AM on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone (860-246-4628), and all tickets will be delivered digitally. The Click-It-Or-Ticket Box office is open from Monday-Friday (10AM-5PM).

