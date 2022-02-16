Yard Goats Announce National Anthem Audition Information
February 16, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced the National Anthem audition information for the opportunity to perform at a game at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Singers of all ages are welcome to upload a video of their National Anthem performance by using the dropbox on www.yardgoatsbaseball.com. Singers may also register for an in-person audition on Saturday, March 5th at Dunkin' Donuts Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford) from 9AM until 11:00AM. All in-person performers must register in advance and a time slot will be assigned.
What: Hartford Yard Goats National Anthem Auditions
Upload Video: Dropbox on www.yardgoatsbaseball.com
In-Person: Saturday, March 5th at 9:00 AM-11:00 AM
Where: Dunkin' Donuts Park
1214 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06103
The Yard Goats open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th (7:05 PM) against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites are now available for purchase. Individual game tickets for the 2022 regular season will go on sale this Friday (February 18th) at 10:00 AM on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone (860-246-4628), and all tickets will be delivered digitally. The Click-It-Or-Ticket Box office is open from Monday-Friday (10AM-5PM).
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from February 16, 2022
- Yard Goats Announce National Anthem Audition Information - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Yard Goats Stories
- Yard Goats Announce National Anthem Audition Information
- Yard Goats Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule
- Yard Goats Announce Individual Game Tickets Will Go on Sale on Friday, February 18th
- Yard Goats Announce Game Day Application Process for 2022 Season
- Yard Goats Honored as Nation's Top Double-A Franchise by Baseball America