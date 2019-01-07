Yard Goats Announce Hot Stove Dinner Guests

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that ESPN personalities Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. will headline the second annual Hot Stove Dinner, which will be held at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Thursday, January 24th, 2019 from 5:30 PM-8:30 PM. Yard Goats manager Warren Schaeffer and pitchers Matt Pierpont and Scott Griggs will also be part of the event. The event will take place in the YG Club Presented by Frontier at Dunkin' Donuts Park (1214 Main Street) in Hartford.

The Yard Goats Hot Stove Dinner is open to the public and tickets may be purchased for $75 per person or $750 per table of ten (860-246-4628) with the proceeds benefiting the Yard Goats Foundation, a 501 (C) (3) non for profit organization. This is a great event for any baseball or sports fan and will feature a speaking segment along with raffles and a chance to win autographed memorabilia and other great prizes. All tickets for the Hot Stove Dinner must be purchased in advance by calling the Yard Goats front office at 860-240-5504 or visiting www.yardgoatsbaseball.com. Fans looking to pay by check can make check payable to Hartford Yard Goats Foundation and mailed to Hartford Yard Goats, Att. Amanda Goldsmith P.O. Box 231417, Hartford, CT 06123.

Mike Golic is the co-host of ESPN Radio's weekday morning drive show, Golic and Wingo, alongside Trey Wingo and Mike Golic Jr. Golic formerly co-hosted the iconic, long-running Mike & Mike, on which he partnered with Mike Greenberg for nearly 18 years. Golic joined ESPN in 1995 as an NFL studio analyst on NFL 2Night and later joined NFL Live - where he and Wingo worked together in 2003 when it debuted. He is an eight-year NFL veteran, who played defensive tackle for the Houston Oilers (1986-87), Philadelphia Eagles (1987-1992) and Miami Dolphins (1993). Golic is a member of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame (2016) and the National Radio Hall of Fame (2018). Golic is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame where he was an award-winning wrestler and served as captain of the football team during his senior season.

Mike Golic Jr. is a contributing host on ESPN Radio's Golic and Wingo, alongside the show's co-hosts - his father Mike Golic and Trey Wingo. Golic Jr. is also the host of ESPN Radio's First and Last (weekdays, 4 a.m. ET). He joined ESPN in November 2015, teaming with his father, Mike & Mike co-host Mike Golic, on a college football and NFL-focused podcast, Mike & Mike Jr. Since then, Golic Jr. has served as a college football analyst during ESPN Radio's broadcast of the 2015 Hawai'i Bowl and was a host of the weekend program Rothenberg Mike'd Up on ESPN Radio, with Dave Rothenberg and Michael Wallace. Golic Jr. also teamed with ESPN Radio's Jon "Stugotz" Weiner on the Sunday morning show Weekend Observations with Stu & Jr. Golic Jr. graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in Film, Television and Theater. While at Notre Dame, Golic Jr. was an offensive lineman, and in 2013, he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Warren Schaeffer is set to manage the Yard Goats for his second straight season at Hartford. Last season under Schaeffer, six Yard Goats players were named to the Eastern League All-Star Team, two players were selected to the Major League Futures Game, and two players were chosen as Eastern League award winners. Schaeffer helped develop infielder Garrett Hampson, who began the season with the Yard Goats, and finished the season on the Colorado Rockies playoff roster. The Yard Goats went 65-72 and finished in third place in the Eastern League's Eastern Division. Schaeffer came to Hartford last year after managing the Class-A Asheville Tourists of the South Atlantic League in the previous three seasons, 2015-2017. This will be his fourth season as a manager in the Rockies system and his sixth as a professional coach.

Matt Pierpont is coming off a terrific season with the Yard Goats and was one of six players selected to represent Hartford in the Eastern League All-Star Game. The right-hander was also named to the EL Season Ending All-Star Team. The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania native posted a remarkable 1.95 ERA and led EL with 32 saves, 55 appearances, and 49 games finished. He became the third straight Yard Goats closer to lead the Eastern League in saves. Pierpont was selected as the 2018 Yard Goats Pitcher of the Year.

Scott Griggs enjoyed a successful first season with the Yard Goats, going 4-0 with a 3.47 ERA in 49 appearances with the Yard Goats. He finished tied for 4th in Eastern League with 49 games pitched. In addition to his stellar performance on the field, the Alamo, California product was also involved in giving back to the community. He was chosen as the 2018 Yard Goats Player Community Service Award Recipient.

The Yard Goats 2019 home opener will be on Thursday, April 11th at 7:05 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. Season tickets, ticket packages, hospitality, and group tickets for the 2019 season are now on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

