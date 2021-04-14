Yard Goats Announce Health & Safety Guidelines at Dunkin' Donuts Park

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced the health and safety guidelines for Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Yard Goats are following current CDC protocols and working with the State of Connecticut, City of Hartford, and Major League Baseball to ensure our facility fosters a safe environment for fans, players and staff. All guests will be required to adhere to all ballpark policies, including health & safety policies, and posted instructions while in the ballpark. The Yard Goats home opener is set for Tuesday, May 11th at 7:05 against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. The date individual game tickets will go on sale will be announced at a later date.

"The health and safety of our guests, employees, players, coaches, and training staff is of the highest priority for the Hartford Yard Goats," team President Tim Restall said. "The Yard Goats are committed to practicing the best and safest efforts to keep the community safe when attending baseball and other events at Dunkin' Donuts Park."

Dunkin' Donuts Park Safety Procedures & Protocols

FACIAL COVERINGS

All guests two (2) years of age or older and staff members must wear facial coverings that cover both nose and mouth while at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Guests may temporarily remove facial coverings while actively consuming food or beverage while in their ticketed seat.

TICKET PURCHASING & SERVICING

All advance tickets will be delivered digitally. Physical printing at the box office windows will only be enabled for gameday purchases from one hour before gates open through the end of the game. Guests are to maintain possession of ticket or mobile phone at all times. Staff members will verify/scan without contact.

POD SEATING

The Yard Goats will follow social distance guidelines by establishing seating pods in the main seating sections. Fans will be able to purchase between 2 and 6 seats with the appropriate distance set between each seating pod.

BALLPARK ENTRY

All guests are encouraged to self-screen for COVID symptoms prior to the game and stay home if they feel sick. Guests are encouraged to avoid peak entry times by arriving early. Gate entry configurations have been re-evaluated to allow for as many points of entry, while maintaining proper distancing.

SECURITY & BAG POLICY

Fans are strongly encouraged to leave bags at home to reduce points of contact during the security screening process. The Yard Goats will permit medical bags, manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children, and 4.5" x 6.5" clutch purses for personal items. We ask that guests only bring necessary items and keep track of their personal belongings at all times.

PAYMENTS

Dunkin' Donuts Park is now a cashless/contactless venue (i.e. guests handle own cards). Gift and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the Box Office, Yard Goats Team Store, and food and beverage locations.

CONCESSIONS

The food and beverage locations, which will be cashless, will be open and promote physical distancing. Gift and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the concessions.

CONCOURSE LINES

Social Distancing will be in effect at all checkout purchase lines throughout the stadium, including concession lines. Floor markers will be used to guide guests entering and exiting lines.

RESTROOMS

Concourse restrooms will have one dedicated entrance and one dedicated exit to facilitate one-way traffic. Existing restroom fixtures such as sinks, paper towel dispensers and flush valves utilize motion sensors to limit contact. High contact areas in restrooms will be cleaned throughout the game and fully sanitized after each game.

YARD GOATS TEAM STORE

The Retro Brand team store will be open during the Yard Goats games with a limited number allowed inside at one time. Signs will be posted for one way traffic and all payments will be cashless. Gift and credit/debit cards will be accepted.

ELEVATORS & STAIRWELLS

Elevators have a capacity of 4 guests from the same familial party at any given time for proper distancing. Guests will be encouraged to use open air stairwells throughout the stadium.

BALLPARK SANITATION

All staff will wear facial coverings at all times, with added PPE such as face shields, gloves, etc. as needed. Increased regularity and scope of sanitation throughout the ballpark. In-game routine sanitation of high traffic areas and touch points. All cleaning products and cleaning equipment will be CDC approved for use against COVID-19. Staff members across all departments will be equipped with additional materials to sanitize according to new protocols.

HAND SANITIZER LOCATIONS

Each ballpark entrance has added hand sanitizing stations with others located throughout the ballpark near concession stands, in restrooms, along the concourse, and at both retail stores.

RAIN DELAY POLICY

In the event of a rain delay, guests will have the option to go back to their cars for shelter to reduce congregation in the concourse, and will be allowed to re-enter the ballpark once the rain delay has concluded. Yard Goats staff will be present to manage covered areas within the stadium to promote social distancing where needed.

BALLPARK CLOSURES

Inflatables and gaming units are temporarily suspended. Player autographs are temporarily suspended to limit contact, as are any player giveaways to guests (i.e. baseballs tossed into stands). All ballpark water fountains are temporarily closed.

COVID PROTOCOL MANAGEMENT

Game day staff stationed throughout the ballpark to identify and enforce COVID protocols. Ushers will walk down the aisle at every half inning, to ensure Fan Code of Conduct items are being adhered to, including COVID protocols such as mask wearing. The same process will take place in the suites. Ushers and Security will be stationed at various internal entry points to ensure capacity compliance. Guests in violation of COVID protocols will receive a reminder/warning from staff. If continued non-compliance occurs, guests will be required to leave the ballpark.

