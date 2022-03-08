Yard Goats Announce FanFest at Dunkin' Donuts Park

March 8, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, Conn- The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that it will host its annual FanFest on Saturday, March 19th from 12:00 PM until 2:00PM at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. This free event is open to the public and will include behind the scenes tours of Dunkin' Donuts Park, arts & crafts, Yard Goats mascots Chompers and Chew Chew, and Fancy Pants the goat from Circle K Farm of East Hampton. Fans will also have the opportunity to test out the indoor professional batting cages that the Yard Goats use.

Most of the festivities will be held outside on the main concourse level of Dunkin' Donuts Park. Fans may enter FanFest through the main gates on the corner of Main Street and Trumbull Street, and no tickets are required for this free event. The Yard Goats Retro Brand Team Store will also be open for those that want to purchase the latest Yard Goats gear. The Click It or Ticket Box Office will also be open for fans that want to purchase tickets to the Yard Goats and college games this season.

Yard Goats FanFest Saturday, March 19th (12:00PM-2:00PM)

*Behind the scenes tours of Dunkin' Donuts Park

*Opportunity to use the indoor climate controlled batting cages

*Arts & Crafts

*Meet the Yard Goats mascots Chompers and Chew Chew

*Meet Fancy Pants the goat from Circle K Farm of East Hampton

The Yard Goats open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th (7:05 PM) against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites are now available for purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone (860-246-4628), and all tickets will be delivered digitally. The Click-It-Or-Ticket Box office is open from Monday-Friday (10AM-5PM) and will be open during Yard Goats FanFest.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from March 8, 2022

Yard Goats Announce FanFest at Dunkin' Donuts Park - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.