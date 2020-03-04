Yard Goats Announce FanFest at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that it will host its third annual FanFest on Saturday, March 28th from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. This free event is open to the public and will include behind the scenes tours of Dunkin' Donuts Park, arts & crafts, Yard Goats mascots Chompers and Chew Chew, and Fancy Pants the goat from Circle K Farm of East Hampton. Fans will also have the opportunity to test out the indoor climate controlled professional batting cages that the Yard Goats use. The Yard Goats will also be collecting new and gently used baseball equipment (bats, gloves, cleats, etc.) for donation to Capital Preparatory Magnet School. Fans that donate will receive 10% off merchandise in the Retro Brand Team Store the day of FanFest.

Most of the festivities will be held outside on the main concourse level of Dunkin' Donuts Park. Fans may enter FanFest through the main gates on the corner of Main Street and Trumbull Street, and no tickets are required for this free event. The Yard Goats Retro Brand Team Store will also be open for those that want to purchase the latest Yard Goats gear. The Click It or Ticket Box Office will also be open for fans that want to purchase tickets to the Yard Goats and college games this season.

Yard Goats FanFest Saturday, March 28th (12:00PM-3:00PM)

*Behind the scenes tours of Dunkin' Donuts Park

*Opportunity to use the indoor climate controlled batting cages

*Arts & Crafts

*Meet the Yard Goats mascots Chompers and Chew Chew

*Meet Fancy Pants the goat from Circle K Farm of East Hampton

*Collecting gently used baseball equipment (bats, gloves, cleats, etc.) for donation to Capital Preparatory Magnet School

The Yard Goats open the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9th (7:10 PM) against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Individual Tickets for all home games are now on sale at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone by calling 860-246-4628 or online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

