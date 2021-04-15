Yard Goats Announce College Baseball Coming Back to Dunkin' Donuts Park

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that Division I college baseball is returning to Dunkin' Donuts Park, and fans will be allowed to attend. It is the fourth season that college baseball has been featured at the Yard Goats award winning ballpark. The University of Hartford Hawks will host the UAlbany Great Danes in an America East Conference showdown on Saturday, April 24th at noon. A Limited number of tickets are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone (860-246-4628). All tickets will be delivered digitally, and are priced at $10.

The Yard Goats are following current CDC protocols, and working with the State of Connecticut, City of Hartford, and Major League Baseball to ensure our facility fosters a safe environment for fans, players and staff. All guests will be required to adhere to all ballpark policies, including health & safety policies. The list of Dunkin' Donuts Park Procedures and Protocols is posted on yardgoatsbaseball.com.

All guests two (2) years of age or older and staff members must wear facial coverings that cover both nose and mouth while at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Guests may temporarily remove facial coverings while actively consuming food or beverage while in their ticketed seat. Dunkin' Donuts Park is now a cashless/contactless venue. Gift and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the Box Office, Yard Goats Team Store, and food and beverage locations. Increased sanitation of high traffic areas will take place during game, and additional hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the ballpark.

The Hawks and Great Danes will play a seven-inning game followed by a nine-inning contest in accordance with America East rules for 2021. One ticket is good for both games of the doubleheader. The Hartford Hawks won the America East Regular Season and Tournament Championship and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

"We are excited that the University of Hartford Hawks are once again playing baseball at Dunkin' Donuts Park," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "Fans will have the opportunity to come watch a tremendous baseball program while enjoying the amenities of our wonderful downtown ballpark."

"We are always excited for the opportunity to play at Dunkin 'Donuts Park, but this year will be especially memorable," head coach Justin Blood said. "We are thrilled to play at such a beautiful facility in front of our families, friends and supporters. I can't wait for our student-athletes to hear the cheers from the crowd and feel the energy at the park."

