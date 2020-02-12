Yard Goats Announce College Baseball Coming Back to Dunkin' Donuts Park

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that it has scheduled six Division I college baseball games at Dunkin' Donuts Park this spring. It is the fourth straight season that college baseball has been featured at the Yard Goats award winning ballpark. This spring, three local Division I programs will be on display as the University of Connecticut Huskies, University of Hartford Hawks, and Fairfield University Stags will play games at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The college baseball schedule at Dunkin' Donuts Park begins on Saturday, April 4th as the University of Hartford Hawks hosts the UMBC Retrievers in a conference game doubleheader at 12:05 PM. The Hawks will host in-state rival Fairfield University on Wednesday, April 29th at 6:05 PM. The Hawks will play host to Army on Tuesday, May 5th at 6:05 PM, and entertain Siena College on Wednesday, May 13th for a morning game at 10:35 AM.

The UConn Huskies will play the University of Houston on Friday, May 1st at 6:05 PM at Dunkin' Donuts Park in the first of two American Athletic Conference college baseball games. The Huskies will host Tulane University on Thursday, May 14th at 6:05 PM.

Tickets will go on this Friday, February 14th at 10:00 AM and may be purchased on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), over the phone (860-246-4628) or in person by visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Tickets start at $10.

2020 College Baseball Schedule at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Saturday, April 4th Hartford Hawks vs UMBC Retrievers (doubleheader) 12:05 PM

Wednesday, April 29th Hartford Hawks vs Fairfield Stags 6:05 PM

Friday, May 1st UConn Huskies vs Houston Cougars 6:05 PM

Tuesday, May 5th Hartford Hawks vs Army Black Knights 6:05 PM

Wednesday, May 13th Hartford Hawks vs Siena Saints 10:35 AM

Thursday, May 14th UConn Huskies vs Tulane Green Wave 6:05 PM

